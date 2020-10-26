Jurgen Klopp gives latest Liverpool FC injury update on Alisson Becker

Alisson Becker (Photo: LFC TV / YouTube)

Jurgen Klopp says Alisson Becker gave the “thumbs-up” to return to action on Saturday night for Liverpool FC’s 2-1 victory over Sheffield United.

The Brazil international has been sidelined since Liverpool FC’s 3-1 victory over Arsenal at Anfield after Alisson sustained an injury in a clash with a team-mate in training at Melwood.

Liverpool FC have struggled in the absence of Alisson after second-choice Adrian filled the Brazilian shot-stopper’s void for the past three games in all competitions.

Adrian produced a poor performance in Liverpool FC’s 7-2 loss to Aston Villa before he played in a 2-2 draw with Everton in the Premier League and a 1-0 victory over Ajax in the Champions League.

Although Alisson returned to the Liverpool FC side on Saturday night, the Reds still conceded an early goal after Sander Berge broke the deadlock from the penalty spot following Fabinho’s foul on Oliver McBurnie on the edge of the area.

The Brazilian shot-stopper made one save during a fairly routine evening for the world’s second-most expensive goalkeeper.

Speaking at his post-match media conference about Alisson’s return from injury, Klopp gave an insight into the process of including the Brazilian shot-stopper in his team.

“Look, Adrian did really well again in that moment, but getting Ali back is of course a pretty, pretty big boost for all of us,” Klopp said.

“It was nearly three weeks he was out, I think, and feels like we had 50 games between now and then!

“I was really happy when he gave the green light and said, ‘Yes, I am ready’ because it was his decision.

“I cannot make the decision for him and tell him, ‘Do you still feel pain or too much pain when you bounce on the ground or whatever?’

“So it was his decision and he said thumbs-up and so we were happy.”

Liverpool FC have made a poor start to the season in a defensive sense after conceding 14 times in six games.

Only Fulham have conceded as many goals as Liverpool FC in the current campaign.

Liverpool FC will host Danish side FC Midtjylland at Anfield in the Champions League on Tuesday night after the Reds were 1-0 winners against Ajax in Amsterdam last week.

