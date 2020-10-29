Jurgen Klopp gives latest Liverpool FC injury update on Fabinho ahead of West Ham clash

Liverpool FC midfielder Fabinho (Photo: LFCTV)

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Fabinho has suffered a hamstring problem in Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win over FC Midtjylland in the Champions League at Anfield on Tuesday night.

The Brazil international started Liverpool FC’s second Champions League group-stage fixture with Fabinho at centre-half alongside Joe Gomez in the absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

The South American midfielder has acquitted himself well since being asked by Klopp to play in an orthodox role in the Liverpool FC team to provide cover for Van Dijk.

However, Fabinho was forced off with a hamstring injury in the first half to force Klopp to call upon 19-year-old Rhys Williams to fill in at centre-half.

Williams, who was on loan at National League North side Kidderminster Harriers last season, performed well to help Liverpool FC keep a clean sheet in a 2-0 win over FC Midtjylland.

Speaking at his post-match media conference about Fabinho’s injury concern, Klopp admitted that it wasn’t good news for the Brazilian after the defensive midfielder’s hamstring problem.

“He felt his hamstring, and that’s not good,” Klopp said.

“He said he could have played on but no sprints, which doesn’t help. We will see, we will know more after a scan but clearly it isn’t good.

“We’re doing really well but it’s a shock for a team because now we have to sort that injury.”

Liverpool FC will take on West Ham United at Anfield on Saturday evening in pursuit of a fifth Premier League win of the 2020-21 campaign.

The Reds have beaten Leeds United, Arsenal, Chelsea FC and Sheffield United in the current campaign to secure second position in the table.

Liverpool FC have managed to remain unbeaten in their last three games without Van Dijk.

The Merseyside outfit will face a difficult trip to Serie A side Atalanta in the Champions League next Tuesday night.

