Jurgen Klopp gives latest Liverpool FC injury update on Alisson ahead of Everton derby

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Alisson Becker won’t be available for Liverpool FC’s short trip to Everton in the Merseyside derby after the international break.

The defending Premier League champions suffered an embarrassing 7-2 loss to Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday evening in the absence of their first-choice goalkeeper.

Liverpool FC’s number two Adrian was at fault for Ollie Watkins’ opening goal before the Reds defence crumbled over the course of 90 minutes to concede seven times.

Klopp confirmed in his pre-match interview with Sky Sports that Alisson suffered an injury after a challenge with a team-mate at training on Saturday.

Speaking at his post-match media conference following Liverpool FC’s first defeat of the Premier League season, Klopp confirmed that Alisson won’t feature against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday 17 October.

“No chance to play against Everton,” Klopp said.

“We don’t know exactly. Let me say, it could have been worse with that injury, that’s for sure. We were slightly lucky but it’s not that he can play against Everton.

“I don’t want to put a timeframe on it but four weeks could be possible, six weeks is maybe more likely, but I don’t know. We have to assess this thing, that’s how it is.”

Liverpool FC have tended to struggle when Adrian has been brought in to deputise for Alisson since his arrival in a free transfer from West Ham in 2019.

Alisson, alongside Virgil van Dijk, elevated Liverpool FC’s defence to the best in the Premier League following his £67m deal from Serie A side AS Roma in the 2018 summer transfer window.

Liverpool FC missed out on the chance to become the first team to win their opening four games in three successive seasons following their 7-2 loss to Aston Villa.

The Reds are in fifth place and three points behind Premier League leaders Everton ahead of their meeting with Carlo Ancelotti’s side at Goodison Park after the international break.

