Jurgen Klopp gives latest Liverpool FC injury update on Thiago Alcantara

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Liverpool FC are waiting to learn the extent of the injury suffered by Thiago Alcantara in their 2-2 draw with Everton in the Merseyside derby on Saturday afternoon.

The Spanish midfielder made his full Premier League debut in the Merseyside derby after Thiago completed a £28m move to Liverpool FC from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in the 2020 summer transfer window.

Thiago made a 45-minute cameo appearance in Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win against 10-man Chelsea FC last month before the playmaker had to self-isolate after contracting coronavirus.

Thiago produced a man-of-the-match performance in Liverpool FC’s 2-2 draw with Everton after the former FC Barcelona midfielder dominated possession in the middle of the park.

Thiago was clattered by Richarlison in a dangerous tackle in the final moments of normal time, prompting referee Michael Oliver to send off the Brazil international.

The 28-year-old appeared to have started the move that led to Liverpool FC’s injury-time winner when his clever pass found Sadio Mane and the Senegal forward teed up Jordan Henderson to score.

However, the Liverpool FC captain’s winner was controversially ruled out for offside to deny Thiago a memorable moment in the derby.

Although Thiago continued on for added time at the end of the derby clash, Klopp revealed that the summer signing felt that he may have sustained an injury.

“When I left the pitch, Thiago told me in the red card situation with Richarlison he thinks he got injured,” Klopp told his post-match media conference.

“We will see if it’s true or not, but if he felt like this then we need to have a look.”

Liverpool FC are expected to be without Virgil van Dijk after the Netherlands international was injured in a clash with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

The Reds will make the trip to Ajax on Wednesday night in their Champions League opener.

