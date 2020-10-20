‘I’m ready for the challenge’: Virgil van Dijk breaks silence on Liverpool FC injury blow

Virgil van Dijk (Photo: Nike)

Virgil van Dijk says he is “ready for the challenge” of returning stronger after Liverpool FC confirmed the centre-half would require surgery on a knee injury.

The Netherlands international suffered a serious injury following Jordan Pickford’s reckless challenge on Van Dijk in the first half of the Merseyside derby.

Pickford managed to escape a red card in spite as VAR checked for a possible offside rather than the Everton goalkeeper’s tackle on the Dutch centre-half.

Van Dijk was replaced by Joe Gomez with Liverpool FC leading 1-0 at Goodison Park after Sadio Mane broke the deadlock inside three minutes of the derby clash.

The Reds ended up drawing 2-2 with the Premier League leaders to underline Van Dijk’s calming presence on the Liverpool FC defence since his arrival in 2018.

Van Dijk went for a scan to confirm the seriousness of the injury before Liverpool FC confirmed the extent of their club record signing’s setback.

The Liverpool FC defender posted an open letter to the club’s supporters on Twitter on Sunday night.

“This afternoon I met with a leading consultant to start the process of planning the finer details of my rehabilitation following the incident yesterday,” Van Dijk wrote on social media.

“I’m now fully focused on my recovery and will do everything I can to be back as quickly as possible.

“Despite the obvious disappointment, I’m a firm believer that within difficulty lies opportunity and with God’s help I’m going to make sure I return better, fitter and stronger than ever before.

“In football, as in life, I believe everything happens for a reason and it’s important to try and keep level-headed whether going through the highs or the lows. With the support of my wife, kids, family and everyone at Liverpool, I’m ready for the challenge ahead.

“I’d like to thank everyone for the messages of support, it’s meant a huge amount to me and my family, and I’ll now be doing everything possible to support my teammates in any way I can ahead of a big few weeks ahead as I take my own recovery day by day. I’ll be back.”

Liverpool FC signed Van Dijk in a £75m deal from Southampton in the 2018 January transfer window following months of speculation linking the Reds to the Dutch defender.

Van Dijk has helped Liverpool FC to reach two Champions League finals, losing 3-1 to Real Madrid in 2018 before a 2-1 victory over Tottenham a year later.

The Dutch star was a key cog in Klopp’s side as Liverpool FC ended their 30-year wait to win the top-flight title.

Liverpool FC will take on Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday.

