Aymeric Laporte sends heartfelt message to Liverpool FC rival Virgil van Dijk

By Social Spy Tuesday 20 October 2020, 07:00 UK
Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte put his rivalry with Liverpool FC aside to wish Virgil van Dijk a “quick recovery” from his knee injury.

Van Dijk suffered a serious knee injury in the Merseyside derby on Saturday afternoon after Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford produced a dangerous tackle on the Liverpool FC number four.

The Netherlands international had to be replaced by Joe Gomez in Liverpool FC’s 2-2 stalemate with Everton before Van Dijk underwent a scan to learn the severity of his setback.

Liverpool FC confirmed on Sunday night that Van Dijk would require an operation on his knee injury.

Van Dijk took to Twitter to provide Liverpool FC supporters with an update on his injury ahead of his long road to recovery.

Laporte then wrote a classy message for Van Dijk after the Manchester City centre-half recovered from a knee problem last term.

The Manchester City centre-half posted on social media: “Sorry bro. Best of luck for the quick recovery, never neither fun nor rejoicing even as rivals.”

Van Dijk has been a key part of the Liverpool FC team over the past two and a half years since his move to the Anfield outfit in a club-record £75m deal from Southampton.

The Dutch star’s injury setback represents a significant blow to their title prospects given the 29-year-old has been an ever present as Liverpool FC won the Champions League, the Uefa Super Cup, the Fifa World Club Cup and the Premier League in a 14-month spell.

Liverpool FC will take on Ajax at the Amsterdam Arena in the Champions League on Wednesday night before the Reds host Sheffield United on Saturday afternoon.

