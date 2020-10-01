Gary Neville gives verdict on Liverpool FC’s new signings

Manchester United legend Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Nevilles says Liverpool FC have made signings that have “signalled intent” to their Premier League title rivals.

Liverpool FC won their first Premier League title in July after Jurgen Klopp ended the Merseyside outfit’s 30-year wait to get their hands on the top-flight crown.

The Reds won the Premier League title with seven games to spare last season to finish 17 points ahead of Manchester City in a dominant performance in the 2019-20 title race.

Liverpool FC started their summer transfer business with the addition of Greece international Kostas Tsimikas in an £11.75m deal from Olympiacos earlier this summer.

The Reds then added more creativity to their midfield with the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara in a £25m deal following months of speculation.

Liverpool FC also boosted their forward options by signing Diogo Jota in a £45m deal from Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Merseyside outfit have started the Premier League season with three successive victories to lay down an early marker in the title defence.

Former Manchester United defender Neville is impressed with Liverpool FC’s transfer signings in the 2020 summer transfer window.

“It was a brilliant performance against Arsenal,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“You are watching a team that’s in sync, together in possession and out of possession. They can control the game, they can counter-attack and they can press.

“They can mix it with you if needed and can score from set pieces. They can do everything you’d want a good football team to do.

“The signings of Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota were big moves because it signalled intent.

“They needed to strengthen in midfield with somebody who can play, control the game and do something a little bit different to the rest of them, and then Jota up front, who provides a real quality back up to the front three, but doesn’t unnerve them to the point where they want to leave. It was a clever signing.

“It’s a really top team and we know that from what they’ve achieved over the last couple of years, but it looks like they’ve come back to do it again.”

Thiago made his debut as a half-time substitute in Liverpool FC’s 2-0 victory over 10-man Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge earlier this month.

The Merseyside outfit followed up their win in west London with the 3-1 victory over Arsenal at Anfield on Monday night.

Jota came off the bench and scored his first Liverpool FC goal in the 88th minute against the Gunners.

Liverpool FC will make the trip to Aston Villa in their next Premier League fixture on Sunday night.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip