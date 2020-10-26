Jurgen Klopp gives verdict on Liverpool FC signing’s display in 2-1 win over Sheffield United

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp has hailed the “quality” that Diogo Jota has added to the Liverpool FC team after the summer signing’s winner in a 2-1 victory over Sheffield United on Saturday night.

The Reds were looking to return to winning ways following a two-game run without a victory after Liverpool FC lost 7-2 to Aston Villa before a 2-2 draw with Everton in the Merseyside derby last weekend.

Jota scored his first Liverpool FC goal in a 3-1 victory over Arsenal at Anfield after the Portugal international came off the bench to polish off a home win for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp opted to start Jota in his Liverpool FC team for the visit of Sheffield United as part of a front four alongside Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Mane.

Jota completed three successful dribbles and finished with 82 per cent pass completion in a good performance from the 23-year-old attacking winger.

Speaking at his post-match media conference about Jota’s performance in Liverpool FC’s 2-1 win against Sheffield United, Klopp said:

“It is not too much about what he’s brought in the team.

“He is a good player, that’s why we signed him. I said it only a few minutes ago when I was speaking with my coaches that it is so easy – he is such a likeable person and so it is so easy to like him. That makes everything easier.

“Then the player he is: he is quick, he has the physicality, he is strong, he is good in the air, he is good on the ground… a lot of good things. He has exactly the quality we need, so that helps a lot. ”

Liverpool FC signed Jota in a £45m deal from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer transfer window to provide Klopp with more options up front.

Jota scored 44 times in 131 games in all competitions for Wolves after he spent three seasons at the Molineux Stadium.

The 23-year-old started his career at Pacos de Ferreira before he moved to La Liga giants Atletico Madrid in 2016. He then spent time on loan to FC Porto.

Jota will be hoping to retain his place in Klopp’s side when Liverpool FC take on Danish side FC Midtjylland in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip