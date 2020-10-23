Fabinho reveals what Jurgen Klopp asked Liverpool FC defender

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Fabinho has revealed that Jurgen Klopp asked the Brazilian to more vocal in the Liverpool FC defence.

The Brazil international was asked to fill the void left by Virgil van Dijk for the trip to Amsterdam following the Dutch defender’s serious knee injury in the Merseyside derby.

Fabinho started in centre-half for the second time in the 2020-21 season but for the first time without the Netherlands international alongside him at the back.

The Brazilian excelled alongside Joe Gomez as Fabinho produced a dominant performance at the back to help Liverpool FC secure a 1-0 victory over Ajax in their Champions League group-stage opener.

The 26-year-old produced a heroic goal-line clearance to ensure Liverpool FC kept a rare clean sheet before Fabinho came close at the other end with a header.

Fabinho finished with completed four successful tackles, won three aerial duels and ended up with 85% pass completion in their Champions League opener.

Speaking to Viasport, as quoted by Metro, Fabinho revealed what Klopp asked the Brazilian before their 1-0 win against Ajax in the Champions League group-stage opener on Wednesday night.

“Personally, when I knew Virgil was out for a long time it was a little bit of a shock because I think he’s the best defender in the world,” said Fabinho.

“Most of all, he’s a leader of the team, in the dressing room he always keeps the good mood, the good atmosphere, and of course we miss this.

“But we have to keep going, we have to try to do the best and win the games for him as well.

“We have Thiago, Alisson, Joel [Matip], some players injured right now, they try to recover as quickly as possible and we have to try to win every game.”

Asked how his role will change if he becomes a regular in defence, Fabinho replied: “Tactically, I have to be always ready for the long balls, try to organise the team.

“It’s not easy but I have to do what Virgil always does and talk to the team, try to be a leader. Of course I’m not Virgil, but I’ll do my best.

“It was very important for me and the team to keep a clean sheet today for the confidence of the team.

“Of course, I try to do my best, the manager said to me I have to talk more to the team to try to organise the team.

“Sometimes it’s little details like second balls, being ready, pressing well. I try to be in this role as well.”

Nicolas Tagliafico scored a first-half own goal to hand Liverpool FC a morale-boosting win at Ajax.

The Merseyside outfit signed Fabinho in a £40m deal from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco in the 2018 summer transfer window.

Liverpool FC will host Sheffield United in their next Premier League game at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds will take on Danish side FC Midtjylland in their next Champions League fixture at Anfield on Tuesday night.

