Gary Neville predicts where Liverpool FC, Man City will finish this season

Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville has revealed that he has had a change of heart and is backing Liverpool FC to retain their Premier League title this season.

Manchester City suffered a 5-2 loss to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday following Jamie Vardy’s hat-trick at The Etihad.

The Citizens are already six points behind Liverpool FC after the defending Premier League champions won their opening three top-flight games.

Liverpool FC were 3-1 winners against Arsenal on Monday night as Jurgen Klopp’s side produced a dominant performance against Mikel Arteta’s side.

The Merseyside outfit have played one game more than Manchester City but Liverpool FC have already beaten Leeds United, Chelsea FC and Arsenal.

Sky Sports pundit Neville initially predicted that Manchester City would win the Premier League title this season but the Manchester United legend has had a change of heart after the Premier League weekend.

“I picked Manchester City before the start of the season, when we were asked to make our predictions, just on the basis that they would respond,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“I thought they would do more in the transfer market, but I’m in the position whereby, and it’s only three games in, I’m going to change my mind.

“It’s not because of Sunday. I was obviously at the Etihad on Sunday to see Leicester beat City 5-2, but just watching Liverpool, even in that first game against Leeds where some people took out of it that they weren’t at their best, they were sloppy, and you could get at them.

“That was a mad game, the type of which I have been involved in myself and if you come out of those games on top, when you are not at your best, it demonstrates something.

“They also signed two players after that game and then they went to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea and they did the business. They then have Arsenal at home, another team near the top of the league, and they’ve done the business again.”

Liverpool FC won the Premier League title with seven games to spare last season as the Reds ended their long wait to get their hands on the top-flight crown.

The Merseyside outfit finished 17 points ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League title race last term after Liverpool FC ended up in second place with 97 points in the 2018-19 season.

Liverpool FC have signed Olympiacos left-back Kostas Tsimikas, Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara and Wolves forward Diogo Jota in the 2020 summer transfer window.

Manchester City went out and bought a new centre-half Ruben Dias to complement their other defensive signing Nathan Ake following their heavy loss to Leicester in a bid to reinforce their defensive options for the rest of the campaign.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip