Jamie Carragher questions Jurgen Klopp’s tactic after Liverpool FC’s 7-2 loss

Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher has slammed Jurgen Klopp’s tactic of playing a high line following Liverpool FC’s 7-2 loss to Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday.

The Reds have adopted an exceedingly high line since the return of the Premier League from the enforced suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Liverpool FC looked defensively frail during Project Restart as the Reds struggled to keep clean sheets in the final months of the 2019-20 campaign.

Klopp has persisted with the tactic in the 2020-21 Premier League season, securing an unconvincing 4-3 victory over promoted side Leeds United at Anfield in their season opener.

Arsenal looked to expose the Liverpool FC high line at Anfield last week as Liverpool FC played a dangerous game with the offside trap despite winning 3-1.

Liverpool FC started second-choice goalkeeper Adrian in the absence of Alisson in Sunday’s fixture and the Spanish shot-stopper conceded seven times at Villa Park.

While Adrian and Joe Gomez’s individual performances played a role in the defeat, Liverpool FC’s high line was perhaps the decisive factor in the result.

Speaking to Sky Sports after Liverpool FC’s heaviest Premier League defeat under Klopp since his appointment in 2015, Carragher was critical of the German head coach’s controversial high line.

“I was almost laughing at the end, I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. You don’t associate this with this Liverpool team,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“It’s a shocking result and performance, certainly the worst under Jurgen Klopp, no doubt about that. The only thing for me it was evident early on that Liverpool did not start this game well, even in the first few minutes it looked like there was danger for them.

“For me, even though Liverpool have good defensive record, I don’t like it and I don’t agree with it, the way they are trying to catch people offside. I don’t like that as a defender, I’ve been in this position myself.

“This team play a lot higher up the pitch and almost sacrifice one big chance a game with the opposition going through on goal.

“But they look at the benefits of winning the ball, they play so high and press so high, but when someone beats your press around midfield you’ve got to get ready to go back.”

Liverpool FC have already conceded 11 times in four Premier League games this season to raise questions of their previously impenetrable defence.

The Reds have signed Olympiacos defender Kostas Tsimikas, Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara and Wolves forward Diogo Jota in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool FC will need to resolve their defensive issues before their trip to Everton on Saturday 17 October.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip