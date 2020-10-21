Jamie Carragher sends positive message to Liverpool FC about title race

Virgil van Dijk (Photo: Nike)

Jamie Carragher believes that Liverpool FC can still challenge for the Premier League title this season despite Virgil van Dijk’s injury.

The Reds suffered a devastating blow in the Merseyside derby on Saturday after Van Dijk succumbed to a serious knee injury following Jordan Pickford’s reckless challenge on the 29-year-old.

Liverpool FC battled to a 2-2 draw with Everton in the Merseyside derby after goals from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah secured a point for the Premier League title holders.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are currently without Alisson Becker and Van Dijk, who have been the two key components of the Liverpool FC defence over the past two seasons.

Alisson should be back in the next couple of weeks but Liverpool FC won’t have Van Dijk available for selection until the spring at the very earliest.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher believes the Reds can still challenge for the top-flight crown and the Merseyside outfit won’t need to amass 99 points like they did last term in order to mount a title challenge.

“The good news for Liverpool is that this season you will not need 99 points to win the league,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“I think it is going to be in the eighties. Liverpool and City have already dropped five points. For it to be another 99-point season you can only afford to drop another 10 and that is not going to happen.

“So Liverpool have dropped from a 98 average for the last two seasons, but if they drop 10 to 12 points, even 15 from there, they will be there or thereabouts for the season.”

Liverpool FC finished with 99 points and 97 points in the last two Premier League terms to finish in second place in the 2018-19 season and in the 2019-20 campaign.

The Reds have finished with the best defensive record in the last two Premier League campaigns despite struggling at the back before the arrivals of Van Dijk and Alisson.

Liverpool FC will take on Dutch side Ajax in their next fixture in the Champions League group stage at the Amsterdam Arena on Wednesday night before Klopp’s side host Sheffield United on Saturday night.

