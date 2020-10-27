Ex-Chelsea FC striker Chris Sutton (Photo: BT Sport)

Chris Sutton has challenged Joe Gomez to step up and become a leader at Liverpool FC in the absence of Virgil van Dijk.

The Netherlands international is set to miss most of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign after Van Dijk suffered a serious knee injury following Jordan Pickford’s reckless challenge in the Merseyside derby.

Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp has Joel Matip, Fabinho and Gomez who are capable of playing at centre-half in the absence of the former PFA player of the year for the next eight months.

Fabinho and Gomez have started at centre-half together in Liverpool FC’s last two Premier League games due to fitness concerns about Matip in the past week.

Liverpool FC secured a 1-0 win against Ajax in their Champions League opener in Amsterdam on Wednesday before before the Reds were 2-1 winners against Sheffield United on Saturday night.

Gomez has made a poor start to the Premier League season after he struggled in a 7-2 loss to Aston Villa at Villa Park earlier this month.

BBC Sport pundit Sutton has urged Gomez to become a leader at the back for Liverpool FC in the absence of Van Dijk.

“Do you know what I think is really important for Liverpool?” Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“I think Matip is a really good player but I think Gomez has a chance to really step up and become the leader at the back.

“When he first signed from Charlton, he gradually got better. However, he started to plateau a bit.

“Now is the time for him to really step up and become a big player for Liverpool.”

Liverpool FC signed Gomez in a £3.5m deal from Charlton Athletic in the 2015 summer transfer window under Klopp’s predecessor Brendan Rodgers.

Gomez has made 117 appearances in all competitions over the past six seasons at the Merseyside outfit under the German head coach.

The England international has won the Premier League title, the Champions League trophy, the Uefa Super Cup and the Fifa World Club Cup.

