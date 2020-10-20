Mohamed Salah sends Liverpool FC injury message to Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk (Photo: EA Sports)

Mohamed Salah took to Twitter to wish Virgil van Dijk a “speedy recovery” after the Liverpool FC defender was sidelined for up to eight months due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The Netherlands international sustained a serious knee injury following Jordan Pickford’s dangerous tackle on the Liverpool FC number four in the Merseyside derby.

Van Dijk was unable to continue and Jurgen Klopp had to bring on Joe Gomez to replace the 29-year-old in Liverpool FC’s 2-2 draw with Everton at Goodison Park.

The Liverpool FC centre-half underwent a scan on his knee issue on Sunday before the defending Premier League champions confirmed that Van Dijk will require an operation.

Van Dijk is expected to be sidelined for up to eight months, representing a serious injury blow to the Premier League title holders.

Salah, who became the 17th player to reach 100 goals for Liverpool FC at Goodison Park on Saturday, sent a message to Van Dijk on Twitter.

Salah wrote: “I wish you a speedy recovery big man.”

Liverpool FC left-back Andy Robertson dedicated a message to Van Dijk after news of the severity of his injury emerged.

Robertson wrote on Twitter: “Hopefully see this smile back on your face soon my friend! We are with you every step of the way brother @VirgilvDijk.”

Liverpool FC have Joel Matip and Joe Gomez to provide cover for Van Dijk after the Reds sold Dejan Lovren to Zenit St Petersburg in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The Reds have won the Champions League and the Premier League since the Dutch defender moved to Liverpool FC in a club record £75m deal from Southampton.

Liverpool FC will travel to face Dutch side Ajax in their Champions League group-stage opener in Amsterdam on Wednesday night.

The Reds will host Sheffield United in their next Premier League game on Saturday.

