‘A real captain’: Robin van Persie heaps praise on Liverpool FC star

Robin van Persie (Photo: BT Sport)

Robin van Persie singled out Jordan Henderson for special praise after Liverpool FC were 1-0 winners against Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The Premier League title holders made the trip to the Amsterdam Arena without two of their defensive leaders in the shape of Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk.

Jurgen Klopp opted to start skipper Henderson on the bench in favour of starting vice-captain James Milner and Curtis Jones alongside Georginio Wijnaldum in the middle of the park.

The Reds made the breakthrough in the 34th minute when Sadio Mane’s shot was deflected into the Ajax net by Argentinian defender Nicolas Tagliafico.

Klopp opted to bring on Henderson for Jones in the second half as Liverpool FC looked to protect their lead given their defensive frailties at the back in the 2020-21 campaign so far.

The Reds captain helped Klopp’s side to see out a 1-0 win against Ajax in their Champions League opener to make an encouraging start to their bid to win the competition for a seventh time.

Former Manchester United striker Van Persie was impressed with Henderson’s impact in Liverpool FC’s 1-0 win against Dutch side Ajax at the Amsterdam Arena.

“You could see Liverpool were searching in the first half, but when Henderson came on you could see his leadership,” Van Persie told BT Sport.

“He was yelling to his teammates to go out on every single duel, he was really good on the ball, confident.

“He was like a proper, mature player, a real captain, so he made a big difference as well in the second half.”

Henderson has made three Premier League appearances so far this season after the England international overcame an injury concern that he incurred in a 2-0 win at Chelsea FC last month.

Liverpool FC will take on Sheffield United in their next Premier League game at Anfield on Saturday before the Reds host Danish side FC Midtjylland in their next Champions League game on Tuesday night.

