Jurgen Klopp gives Liverpool FC injury update on Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp has reassured Liverpool FC supporters that Sadio Mane has been suffering with a dead leg following his substitution in Wednesday night’s 1-0 win at Ajax.

The Reds made the trip to Ajax in their opening fixture in the Champions League group stage without Virgil van Dijk, Thiago Alcantara, Alisson Becker and Joel Matip.

Liverpool FC are set to be without Van Dijk for seven or eight months after the Netherlands international suffered a serious knee injury in a 2-2 draw with Everton at Goodison Park last weekend.

The Merseyside outfit eased to a 1-0 win over Ajax thanks to Nicolas Tagliafico’s own goal after Mane’s miscued shot was deflected into the net by the Argentinian defender.

Mane was replaced at the hour mark alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino before the Senegal international was spotted icing his knee on the bench.

Speaking at his post-match media conference about Mane’s fitness status, Klopp confirmed that the Liverpool FC number 10 was suffering with a dead leg.

“Sadio has still since a few days a dead leg,” Klopp said. “In that area, it’s still painful but it’s not a problem.

“When he doesn’t play he puts ice on it.”

Mane has scored four times in four games in the Premier League this season, finding the net against Chelsea FC, Arsenal and Everton.

The Senegal forward has played a key part in Liverpool FC’s success over the past three or four seasons so the Reds rely heavily on Mane.

Liverpool FC will host Sheffield United in their next Premier League game at Anfield on Saturday night.

The Reds will host Danish side FC Midtjylland in their next Champions League group-stage fixture at Anfield on Tuesday night.

