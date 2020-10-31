‘What a signing!’ Luis Garcia raves about Liverpool FC star after 2-1 win over West Ham

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Luis Garcia took to social media to heap praise on Diogo Jota after he netted the winner for Liverpool FC against West Ham United at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds fell behind at Anfield in the 10th minute when Pablo Fornals’ smart finish put the visitors ahead.

However, Liverpool FC were level three minutes before half-time when Mohamed Salah slotted home his penalty after he was brought down by Arthur Masuaku in the box.

Jota, who signed for Liverpool FC from Wolves in the summer transfer window in a £41m deal, then netted the all-important winner for the Reds in the 85th minute moments after he had had a goal disallowed for a foul.

Former Liverpool FC star Luis Garcia was clearly impressed by Jota’s performance and he took to social media to praise the 23-year-old Portugal international towards the end of the game, and he also singled out Xherdan Shaqiri for his part in the winning goal.

Luis Garcia wrote on Twitter: “What a signing @DiogoJota18 it’s been for LFC so far. Great movements, skills and finishing. So happy for @XS_11official too. He looks sharp !!”

Liverpool FC’s win over West Ham took them to the top of the Premier League table and three points ahead of Merseyside rivals Everton, who take on Newcastle United on Sunday.

Next up for the Reds is their Champions League trip to Atalanta on Tuesday night.

