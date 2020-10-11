Adam Lallana opens up on talk with Jurgen Klopp before Liverpool FC exit

The Sport Review staff
Sunday 11 October 2020
Adam Lallana has lifted the lid on an honest and open conversation he had with Jurgen Klopp last year before he left Liverpool FC this summer.

The 32-year-old joined Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer transfer window after he was allowed to leave Anfield on a free transfer by the Reds at the end of last season.

Lallana played a bit-part role in Liverpool FC’s Premier League title winning campaign last term, as he scored one goal in 22 appearances in the top flight for the Reds.

The midfielder ended up leaving Anfield at the end of last season to bring to an end a six-year spell with the Merseyside outfit.

Lallana has now revealed how an honest conversation with Klopp last year helped to give him clarity on his future at Anfield.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Star, Lallana said: “To give you a bit of an insight, I spoke to Jurgen (Klopp) in October of last year and just sat down and had an open conversation.

“We have a great relationship and I just said ‘what’s it looking like for me next year?’. I know I’m out of contract and I know I’m not playing regularly.

“Although I had a pretty big role in the squad around the team, I wanted a bit of honesty. He basically said to me in October, ‘get your agent to start looking for another club’.

“That doesn’t mean you’re not in my plans or he isn’t going to use me. Four days later he brought me on at Old Trafford and I scored the equaliser and I think that shows what type of person Jurgen is. He’s very honest.

“He said to me I deserve to be playing more and I deserve more game time and to be playing more.

“He couldn’t offer that to me so from then I had his blessing the club’s blessing to give my agent the go-ahead to speak to other clubs about next season, which is now this season.”

Lallana, who joined the Reds from Southampton in the summer of 2014, won the Premier League, Champions League, European Super Cup and Club World Cup during his six years at Liverpool FC.

Liverpool FC will be looking to get back to winning ways after the international break when they take on Everton away from home on Saturday.

The Reds have won three of their four opening games in the top flight but they were sent crashing to a 7-2 defeat by Aston Villa last weekend.

