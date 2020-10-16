Andy Cole discusses Liverpool FC star Virgil van Dijk’s main weakness

Virgil van Dijk (Photo: Nike)

Andy Cole believes that Liverpool FC defender Virgil van Dijk struggles when players run in behind him.

The Dutch centre-half has been widely lauded for the performances his has produced for the Reds since signing for Liverpool FC in the January transfer window of 2018.

Van Dijk’s solid performances at the back have helped Liverpool FC to win major silverware under Jurgen Klopp, with the Reds having won the Champions League crown in the 2018-19 campaign.

Liverpool FC then followed up that trophy by securing their first-ever Premier League title last season as they won the trophy with seven games to spare and finished 18 points ahead of Manchester City.

The Reds’ defence had a night to forget in their most recent Premier League outing, when they were sent crashing to a 7-2 defeat by Aston Villa at Villa Park.

Now, former Manchester United star Cole has claimed that he would have been able to unsettle the Reds defender and has pointed out what he believes to be the Dutchman’s main weakness.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Cole said: “Van Dijk is a really good player, but I’m the kind of individual who would love to have played against him – and I feel like I would have got to him.

“You want to test yourself against the best and he is the best at the moment, without a doubt, but I like to look at defenders and find weaknesses in them and we have seen a few with Van Dijk in the last few months.

“I watched him in the opening game of the season against Leeds and the strikers who give him problems are the ones who run in behind him and stretch him.

“They scored three goals that day and he didn’t look like he enjoyed the experience.

“He is a Rolls Royce of a defender, but he didn’t like putting his foot down and chasing back when people were getting in behind him.

“That’s what I would have done all day when I was at my best, so I would probably have been his worst nightmare if I was playing against him.”

Van Dijk will be expecting to start for Liverpool FC when the Reds return to Premier League action with a trip to Everton on Saturday as they bid to get back to winning ways in the top flight.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip