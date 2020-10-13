Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Kevin Phillips has urged Liverpool FC to pursue a deal to sign Ben Foster from Watford before the domestic transfer window closes on Friday.

The Reds are currently without their number one goalkeeper Alisson Becker due to an injury which is likely to keep the Brazilian sidelined for a number of weeks.

Adrian started in Alisson’s absence last time out but produced a poor performance as Liverpool FC slumped to a shock 7-2 loss to Aston Villa at Villa Park.

The domestic transfer window is open until Friday and the Reds could bring in a new goalkeeper from an English club before the deadline should they so wish.

Now, former striker Phillips has underlined his belief that Foster, 37, would be an excellent signing for the Reds to give their options at the back a boost for the rest of the campaign.

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, Phillips said: “If I was Jurgen Klopp, I would go for Ben Foster.

“If you put me on the spot. Give me Ben Foster any day of the week.

“He was outstanding for Watford last season, even though they went down. Foster is a safe pair of hands, even at his age.

“I would pick him over Jack Butland. Foster has been far more consistent and has the greater experience as well.”

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool FC will be able to conclude a deal for a new goalkeeper before the domestic transfer window closes this week.

The Reds are aiming to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they take on Merseyside rivals Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.

Liverpool FC are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table, having taken nine points from their opening four games in the top flight this term.

