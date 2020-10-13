Kevin Phillips urges Liverpool FC to sign Ben Foster from Watford

Kevin Philips says Ben Foster would be a great signing for Liverpool FC this week

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 13 October 2020, 05:15 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Kevin Phillips has urged Liverpool FC to pursue a deal to sign Ben Foster from Watford before the domestic transfer window closes on Friday.

The Reds are currently without their number one goalkeeper Alisson Becker due to an injury which is likely to keep the Brazilian sidelined for a number of weeks.

Adrian started in Alisson’s absence last time out but produced a poor performance as Liverpool FC slumped to a shock 7-2 loss to Aston Villa at Villa Park.

The domestic transfer window is open until Friday and the Reds could bring in a new goalkeeper from an English club before the deadline should they so wish.

Now, former striker Phillips has underlined his belief that Foster, 37, would be an excellent signing for the Reds to give their options at the back a boost for the rest of the campaign.

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, Phillips said: “If I was Jurgen Klopp, I would go for Ben Foster.

“If you put me on the spot. Give me Ben Foster any day of the week.

“He was outstanding for Watford last season, even though they went down. Foster is a safe pair of hands, even at his age.

“I would pick him over Jack Butland. Foster has been far more consistent and has the greater experience as well.”

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool FC will be able to conclude a deal for a new goalkeeper before the domestic transfer window closes this week.

The Reds are aiming to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they take on Merseyside rivals Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.

Liverpool FC are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table, having taken nine points from their opening four games in the top flight this term.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Related Articles

Home »
French Open 2020
Rafael Nadal
French Open 2020: Rampant Rafael Nadal beats Djokovic for win No100, title No13, Major No20
Mesut Ozil
David Ginola urges Arsenal to sign 22-year-old to replace Mesut Ozil
Jurgen Klopp
Danny Murphy reveals his prediction for Liverpool FC v Everton
Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic rates Chelsea FC’s title chances this season
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United could sign 23-year-old in £45m deal in January – report
Jose Mourinho
Gareth Bale to play key role in Tottenham deal for 22-year-old – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Mesut Ozil
Arsene Wenger gives verdict on Mesut Ozil’s future at Arsenal
Jurgen Klopp
Danny Murphy reveals his prediction for Liverpool FC v Everton
Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic rates Chelsea FC’s title chances this season
ScoopDragon Football News Network