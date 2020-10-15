‘I’m very grateful’: Roberto Firmino raves about Liverpool FC duo

Sadio Mane (Photo: New Balance)

Roberto Firmino has admitted that he is “very grateful” to be able to play alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane at Liverpool FC.

The Liverpool FC attacking trio are widely considered to be one of the most potent front-lines in world football and they helped to fire the Reds to their first ever Premier League title last season.

Salah scored 23 goals in 48 games for Liverpool FC last season as he helped them to claim the title with seven games to spare.

Mane, meanwhile, netted 22 goals in 47 games for the Merseyside outfit in all competitions as they enjoyed a successful season under Jurgen Klopp.

The trio are now hoping to help Liverpool FC to defend their Premier League title this season as Klopp looks to bring more silverware to Anfield in the coming campaigns.

And Firmino has admitted that he feels privileged to be able to line up alongside the likes of Mane and Salah for the Reds.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Liverpool FC’s website, Firmino said: “I admire Salah a lot. I love the way he plays. He scores a lot of goals. You wouldn’t believe how hard he works.

“I’m very grateful to play alongside him and Mane, another magnificent player.”

Liverpool FC suffered a chastening 7-2 defeat by Aston Villa in their most recent Premier League outing.

The Reds will aim to get back to winning ways in the top flight when they take on Everton in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.

Liverpool FC will then switch their attentions towards their Champions League opener against Ajax next Wednesday night.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip