Mohamed Salah (Photo: Screengrab)

Garth Crooks has warned Mohamed Salah that he needs to be “careful” and not become too selfish in front of goal for Liverpool FC.

The Egypt international is widely considered to be one of the Premier League’s most talented attacking players and he played a key role in helping the Merseyside outfit to win the title last season.

The 28-year-old has already scored six goals in six Premier League outings for the Reds this season, but he has drawn blanks in his last two games for Jurgen Klopp’s side, including the 2-1 win over Sheffield United at the weekend.

Former Tottenham star Crooks feels that Salah was guilty of wasting an opportunity for Liverpool FC to net a third goal against the Blades on Saturday when he failed to pass to his team-mate Sadio Mane.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport as he picked Mane in his team of the week, Crooks said: “Mane had a header saved which rebounded for Robert Firmino to score the equaliser against Sheffield United.

“He then produced a wonderful cross for Diogo Jota to score the winner.

“However, when the ball came to Mohamed Salah with Mane well placed alongside him the Egypt international chose to go it alone and hit the post.

“When Mane politely protested, Salah gesticulated that he had to go for the shot. No he didn’t. A pass to Mane and Liverpool would have gone 3-1 up.

“Salah needs to be careful, I’ve seen him sacrifice his team-mate before for glory.

“The reason Liverpool have been so successful is due to the collaboration of their front three. Didn’t the Beatles break up over something rather petty?”

Salah has scored 100 goals in 161 games for Liverpool FC since signing for the Reds from AS Roma back in the summer of 2017.

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday when they take on West Ham United at Anfield.

As things stand, the Merseyside outfit are second in the Premier League table and level on points with leaders and Merseyside rivals Everton, who are top on goal difference.

