‘I feel physically very good’: Liverpool FC issues update on his long-term fitness

Jordan Henderson (Photo: Nike)

Jordan Henderson has declared himself as fit as ever as he bids to help Liverpool FC retain their Premier League title this season.

The England midfielder is currently on international duty as he looks to build back up his fitness levels following the muscle injury that sidelined him for his club last month.

The 30-year-old has only started two of Liverpool FC’s four games in the Premier League this season but he will be hoping to be fit and ready for selection again when the Reds take on Everton this weekend.

Henderson played a key role for Liverpool FC as they won their first ever Premier League title last term and he will be hoping to make himself available again as quickly as possible.

Reflecting on his fitness levels as a whole, the midfielder believes that he is the best shape of his career as he looks to help Liverpool FC continue their success under Jurgen Klopp.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Liverpool FC’s website, Henderson said: “I’m just turned 30 and I still feel about 25 physically and I feel as good as I’ve ever felt.

“I’m at a good point in my career in terms of my experience and physically there’s not even a question about anything like that at the moment.

“I want to try to play as long as possible. I still love the game and I want to play for England and Liverpool as long as I can.

“I’ve always lived my life the right way in terms of doing everything right, eat the right things, sleep right and live my life the best way. So even in the next six or seven years I should hopefully be able to perform at the highest level.

“At the minute I feel physically very good and feel I am at a good part of my career in terms of the balance of experience I’ve had in the last 10 years but also I feel very strong.

“I was a bit unfortunate to pick up the knock I did at the end of last season with a bit of a bizarre challenge, which I picked up my knee injury, but I rehabbed well and feel really good now.”

Liverpool FC will be aiming to get back to winning ways on Saturday at Goodison Park after they were thrashed 7-2 by Aston Villa in their most recent outing in the Premier League.

The Reds currently find themselves in fifth place in the Premier League table after having taken nine points from their first four games.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip