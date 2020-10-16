Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jose Enrique has described Thiago Alcantara as a “phenomenal” player and he is backing the midfielder to be an excellent signing for Liverpool FC.

The Reds were strongly linked with a move to bring the midfielder to Anfield throughout the summer transfer window but they only managed to agree a deal with Bayern Munich to secure his signature back in mid September.

Thiago has already made his first Premier League appearance for the Reds, coming on as a half-time substitute during the 2-0 win over Chelsea FC last month.

The 29-year-old was then forced to self-isolate in line with government guidelines after he tested positive for coronavirus.

The midfielder will now be hoping to be involved when Liverpool FC take on Everton in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park this weekend.

And former Liverpool FC star Enrique feels that Thiago will end up being an excellent signing for Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Mail, Enrique said: “He’s a phenomenal player. He’s a top midfielder but he’s also a magician in the way that [Philippe] Coutinho was.

“I can see him alongside Jordan Henderson and Fabinho in midfield, and giving the team something they didn’t have before.

“And it says a lot about where the club is right now that someone who is an important player at Bayern Munich wants to come and play for Liverpool.”

Liverpool FC head into their clash against Everton this weekend looking to get back to winning ways in the top flight after their humiliating 7-2 loss to Aston Villa last time out.

The Reds – who won their first top-flight title last season – are currently fifth in the Premier League table heading into Saturday’s clash.

