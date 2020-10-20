Frank Lampard sends message to Liverpool FC defender Virgil van Dijk

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard has wished Liverpool FC defender Virgil van Dijk a speedy recovery after the Netherlands international was ruled out for a number of months with a serious knee injury.

The centre-half suffered the injury during a challenge with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in Saturday’s Merseyside derby clash at Goodison Park.

Van Dijk will now have to undergo surgery after a scan revealed that he had suffered an ACL injury, and he is likely to be out of action for most of the rest of the season.

The 29-year-old is widely regarded to be one of Liverpool FC’s most important players and his performances at the back last season helped to inspire the Reds towards their first ever Premier League title.

Chelsea FC boss Lampard was quizzed about the effect that he thinks Van Dijk’s injury could have on the title race as a whole, but the Blues manager was quick to wish the defender all the best in his recovery.

Asked about the significance of the injury at his news conference on Monday, Lampard said: “I think Virgil van Dijk is clearly an outstanding player.

“He’s one of the outstanding defenders in world football and has been for the last two or three seasons.

“The loss of a player of that quality and that size is going to affect any team because individuals and the quality of individual players like that make huge differences.

“But we’re talking about Liverpool, we’re talking about a squad that’s been built, that are so strong, with a great manager so – of course nobody wants to lose a player like that and obviously I wish him my best when I see that sort of injury – but it remains to be seen how much it affects Liverpool.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday when they travel to face Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Liverpool FC, meanwhile, will take on Sheffield United at Anfield later on Saturday evening in their next Premier League game.

