Paul Merson instructs Liverpool FC to make this signing in January

Arsenal legend Paul Merson (Photo: Sky Sports)

Paul Merson has encouraged Liverpool FC to bring in a quality central defender in the January transfer window following the loss of Virgil van Dijk to injury.

The Dutch defender is set to be sidelined for a number of months after he suffered a knee ligament injury during Liverpool FC’s Premier League draw with Everton last weekend.

Van Dijk is widely considered to be one of Liverpool FC’s most important players and his absence is likely to be felt by Jurgen Klopp’s side in the coming months.

The January transfer window will present the Reds with the chance to bring in a new defender as cover for Van Dijk.

And former Arsenal star Merson believes that Liverpool FC would be wise to sign a high-quality centre-half in the mid-season transfer window.

Writing in his column for the Daily Star, Merson said: “I think Liverpool’s players need to get together now and show they can cope.

“If they start losing games people are going to accuse them of being a one-man team.

“Van Dijk is the best defender in the business. But if you want to be one of the best teams in the world you have to be able to show you can cope without one player.

“They are going to have to adjust how they attack because before they would press so aggressively and sometimes leave themselves two-on-two at the back.

“That’s OK when you’ve got Van Dijk but Joe Gomez and Joel Matip aren’t in the same class. I would play Fabinho ahead of both of them but even then it’s not the same.

“They should go and get a defender in January and not just a cheap one who can fill in but someone who can play alongside Van Dijk when he comes back.”

Liverpool FC are back in Champions League action on Tuesday night when they host Midtjylland at Anfield.

The Reds kicked off their European campaign with a 1-0 victory over Ajax in the Champions League last week.

Klopp’s men will then turn their attentions back towards Premier League affairs and their home clash against West Ham United next Saturday.

Liverpool FC won the Premier League title in style last season as they finished top of the table an 18 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip