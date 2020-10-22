Pep Guardiola sends classy message to Liverpool FC star Virgil van Dijk

Pep Guardiola (Photo: The Sport Review)

Pep Guardiola has moved to wish Virgil van Dijk a speedy recovery after the Liverpool FC defender was ruled out for a number of months with a serious knee injury.

Van Dijk suffered the problem during a challenge with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford during the 2-2 draw in the Merseyside derby on Saturday.

A scan has revealed that Van Dijk has suffered damage to his anterior cruciate ligament and he will now undergo surgery to correct the problem.

Liverpool FC are set to be without their talismanic defender for a number of months, and the 29-year-old’s absence will be a big miss for the Reds.

Van Dijk has been a key performer for Liverpool FC over the last few seasons and he was an important player in their title-winning campaign last term.

Now, Manchester City boss Guardiola has wished Van Dijk all the best during his recovery as the Dutchman looks to make a return to action as quickly as possible.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Guardiola said: “I cannot speak about how it will affect Liverpool. Jurgen can talk about this.

“We wish him to get well soon and have a good recovery. I don’t like opponents losing important players for a long time.

“I don’t know him but he looks strong so he’s going to come back well. We’ll wait for him to come back – the Premier League is better with good players and he is one of the best.

“Get well soon and all the best for him [and] his family.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday night when they host Sheffield United at Anfield.

The Reds were held to a 2-2 draw by Everton at Goodison Park last time out and they are currently third in the Premier League table and three points behind leaders Everton.

