Thiago Alcantara hands Liverpool FC a timely boost

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC have been boosted by the news that Thiago Alcantara is now out of self-isolation after having tested positive for coronavirus.

The 29-year-old self isolated for 10 days in line with government guidelines after he tested positive for Covid-19 shortly after having completed his transfer to Anfield from Bayer Munich.

Thiago will now be looking to get ready for Liverpool FC’s Premier League showdown with Everton at Goodison Park this weekend as he bids to hold down a regular spot in the first team at Anfield.

The Spain international midfielder took to Twitter on Saturday to post a series of photos of himself enjoying a walk around Liverpool as he gets used to life in the city.

Thiago has already made his Premier League debut for Liverpool FC after coming on as a substitute at half-time during the Reds’ 2-0 win over Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge last month.

He will now be hoping to prove himself as worthy of a regular spot in the first team at Anfield as he bids to help Liverpool FC retain their Premier League title this season.

Liverpool FC will head to Goodison Park this weekend looking to bounce back to winning ways after they were thrashed 7-2 by Aston Villa in their most recent top-flight outing.

The Reds are currently fifth in the table after having taken nine points from a possible 12.

