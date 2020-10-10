‘Really decent’: Phil Thompson rates Liverpool FC’s summer transfer moves

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Phil Thompson has expressed his delight at the signings Liverpool FC made in the summer transfer window.

The Reds, who are aiming to defend their Premier League title this term, brought in Kostas Tsimikas, Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota in the summer window as Jurgen Klopp moved to bolster his squad.

Liverpool FC also let a number of players leave Anfield before the transfer deadline last week, with Rhian Brewster, Dejan Lovren and Adam Lallana all making their exits from the club on permanent transfers.

Former Liverpool FC star Thompson was pleased by the business the Reds were able to complete this summer as they look to try and challenge for the title once again.

“Liverpool had a really decent transfer market,” said Thompson, quoted by Metro. “I heard people saying following the defeat that they felt they hadn’t had a good window – but that, to me, is harsh.

“As a Liverpool fan, you have to look at what we actually needed. We needed cover in the left-back position, Kostas Tsimikas fits that bill perfectly, a good quality international player.

“We needed a little bit of creativity, and it had been long talked about, and low and behold we ended up with Thiago. You couldn’t have ticked a box much better.

“He can keep the ball when you want him to but can pass it quickly also. Great signing!

“We were looking at someone else in a more attacking position, and I did a lot of Wolves games last year, and I was absolutely raving about Diogo Jota for months!

“This fella could play for all of the big clubs – no disrespect to Wolves – and when Liverpool signed him I thought it was a bit like the Sadio Mane signing.

“When he joined, people were saying: ‘Sadio Mane? Eh, plays for Southampton, is he any good?’ and look at him now, a superstar. A world class player.

“And I think Diogo Jota can bring that to the club once again. He’s a terrific signing.

“If I was grading their performance in the transfer market, I’d rate it a solid 8/10 in terms of the incoming signings.”

Liverpool FC are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table after their 7-2 drubbing at the hands of Aston Villa last weekend.

The Reds had won all three of their Premier League games before they suffered a shock defeat at Villa Park.

The Merseyside outfit will return to Premier League action after the international break when they travel to take on Everton in the top flight on Saturday 17 October.

They will then switch their attention to Champions League affairs and their group-stage opener against Ajax in Amsterdam on 21 October.

A home clash against Sheffield United at Anfield on 24 October then awaits them in the Premier League.

