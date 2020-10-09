Jason Cundy predicts where Liverpool FC and Tottenham will finish

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jason Cundy believes that Liverpool FC will retain their Premier League title this season despite Tottenham’s promising start.

The Reds won the Premier League crown in style last term as they clinched the title with seven games to spare and ended up 18 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s men suffered their first defeat of the season on Sunday when they were sent crashing to a 7-2 defeat by Aston Villa at Villa Park.

Tottenham, meanwhile, laid down a marker for the season ahead when they claimed a dominant 6-1 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

Despite Liverpool FC’s slip-up at the weekend, former Chelsea FC defender Cundy does not believe it will be long before the Reds start to exert their dominance in the Premier League once again, although he is tipping Spurs to enjoy a solid campaign under Jose Mourinho.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Cundy said: “I don’t think they [Spurs] can win the league, because I think Liverpool will.

“You can make a case for Spurs going very close, there will be plenty of Spurs fans phoning up and saying they can [win it].

“There are plenty of reasons Spurs can, but the one reason they won’t is because Liverpool will.

“I cannot see beyond Liverpool. They haven’t been as good this season. Defensively, they’ve not looked as assured. But I just think this is an odd season.

“Football is drunk at the minute. Football has been out on the slosh. Since the season started, football is absolutely sloshed.

“Sober up, football. Come back when you’re ready. Get to bed.

“I think football will come back sober and Liverpool will come back sober.”

Liverpool FC are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points behind local rivals Everton ahead of their trip to Goodison Park after the international break.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are sixth in the table and two points behind Liverpool FC as they bid to try and improve on their sixth-placed finish in the top flight last term.

The Lilywhites will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on West Ham United at home on 18 October.

