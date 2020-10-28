Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Garth Crooks heaped praise on Trent Alexander-Arnold after the Liverpool FC star helped the Reds to seal a 2-1 win over Sheffield United in the Premier League at the weekend.

The 22-year-old has been in superb form for Liverpool FC in recent months and he was a key part of their title-winning side last term.

Alexander-Arnold has started all six of Liverpool FC’s games in the Premier League this season as the Reds look to try and defend their top-flight title.

The England international produced another fine display as Liverpool FC came from a goal down to secure a 2-1 victory over the Blades at Anfield over the weekend.

And former Tottenham Hotspur star Crooks was delighted by what he saw from the defender against Sheffield United at Anfield.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said: “The youngster was at it again on Saturday against Sheffield United.

“Spraying balls around the pitch with that wonderful right foot of his like he was handing out leaflets at a party conference.

“The pass for Mohamed Salah to score – only to see VAR rule the goal for offside – was so effortless and absolutely gorgeous.

“It didn’t just split the Sheffield United defence in two, it literally dissected it.”

Alexander-Arnold has made one assist in six Premier League games for Liverpool FC so far this season.

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday when they take on West Ham United at Anfield.

After that, the Reds will switch their focus back to Champions League affairs and their trip to Italy to take on Atalanta on 3 November.

