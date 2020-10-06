Virgil van Dijk issues Liverpool FC rallying cry after 7-2 hammering

Virgil van Dijk (Photo: Nike)

Virgil van Dijk says he and his Liverpool FC team-mates need to be hard on each other after they were sent crashing to a 7-2 defeat by Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday night.

The Reds headed into the game having won all three of their opening fixtures in the Premier League but they failed to click into gear at Villa Park as they were dealt their first defeat of the season.

Ollie Watkins scored a hat-trick for the home side as the Villains ran riot at Villa Park and stunned Liverpool FC to claim one of the most unbelievable score-lines in Premier League history.

The defeat ended Liverpool FC’s winning start to the season and the Reds’ performance against Villa was a far cry from their impressive display against Arsenal in the 3-1 win at Anfield last week.

Reds defender Van Dijk admitted that he and his team-mates need to take full responsibility for the result, but he also underlined the need to pay tribute to Aston Villa for their impressive display.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the London Evening Standard, Van Dijk said: “It’s hard to lose the way we lost tonight. First and foremost well done to Aston Villa, we have to give them the credit they deserve.

“If we are looking at ourselves, it was one of those performances where we weren’t 100 per cent at it from start to finish.

“The goals we conceded we should have done, but also the chances that we had, we should have done better. Overall we’re all very disappointed, we shouldn’t have lost with the numbers that we did but it’s key to stick together and making sure it doesn’t happen again.

“You can’t take the credit away from Aston Villa, but we should have been more clinical. In all aspects of the game we should have done much better. We have to be very hard on each other, and we will be.

“It’s important not to get crazy but we’ve got to step it up and the performance level between the Arsenal league win and today was too big. Everyone must take responsibility.”

Liverpool FC will look to bounce back to winning ways after the international break when they take on Everton away from home in their next Premier League game on Saturday 17 October.

The Reds’ loss to Aston Villa caused them to drop down into fifth place in the Premier League table.

