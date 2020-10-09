Virgil van Dijk: Liverpool FC have challenging times coming up

Virgil van Dijk (Photo: Nike)

Virgil van Dijk has warned his Liverpool FC team-mates that they are set to face “challenging times” in the coming weeks and months as they bid to defend their status as Premier League champions.

The Netherlands international was one of the Reds’ standout performers last season as he helped the Merseyside outfit to win their first ever Premier League title.

Liverpool FC were the top performing team in the top flight last term as they won the title with seven games to spare and finished 18 points ahead of closest challengers Manchester City.

The Merseyside outfit suffered their first defeat of the Premier League season on Sunday when they were sent crashing to a shock 7-2 loss to Aston Villa at Villa Park.

The Reds are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points behind Merseyside rivals Everton, who currently lead the division.

Now, Van Dijk has warned his team-mates that they will have to get ready for some testing times in the coming weeks and months as they bid to try and defend their title this term.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, Van Dijk said: “I think trying to stay at the top is the hardest thing to do.

“Everyone wants to see you fall when you reach the top.

“I don’t want any regrets afterwards, I think that would be the worst feeling you can have.

“It is going to be challenging times coming up. We are champions – something that took a while. We should enjoy the moment and go for it.”

“That is what life is about, especially these days. For me, I want to give everything I have got until I retire and then have no regrets after.

Liverpool FC will attempt to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they return to action after the international break when they take on local rivals Everton at Goodison Park on 17 October.

