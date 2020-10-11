Georginio Wijnaldum (Photo: The Sport Review)

Georginio Wijnaldum believes that Thiago Alcantara and Liverpool FC are a “perfect match” following the midfielder’s transfer to Anfield this summer.

The Reds were heavily linked with a move to bring the Spain international to Anfield throughout the summer transfer window but they only managed to conclude a deal towards the end of September.

Thiago joined Liverpool FC from Bayern Munich on a four-year deal in a transfer believed to be worth around £20m.

The 29-year-old has already had his first run-out for the Reds in the Premier League after having come on at half-time during the 2-0 win at Chelsea FC last month.

However, the midfielder has since tested positive for coronavirus and is currently self-isolating in line with government guidelines.

Wijnaldum reckons that Thiago will end up being a brilliant signing for the Reds and the Dutch midfielder has revealed that he has been a keen admirer of his new team-mate for some time.

Speaking in an interview with Liverpool FC’s website, Wijnaldum said: “Everything impressed me.

“I saw him play for years now, I played against him when we played against Bayern, and the awareness he has on the pitch, the confidence he has on the ball and the way he manages to let the team play is unbelievable.

“He’s such a quality player that is going to make this team even better than we were before. So, I’m really happy, everyone is really happy, to have him here. He’s also happy to be here.

“I think it’s a perfect match: Liverpool and Thiago.”

Liverpool FC, who suffered a shock 7-2 drubbing at the hands of Aston Villa last weekend, will return to Premier League action after the international break with a trip to face local rivals Everton in the Merseyside derby.

The Reds have won three of their four opening games to leave them in fifth place in the Premier League table.

