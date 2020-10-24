Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC will have to pay £50m to sign Brighton defender Ben White in the January transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the defending Premier League champions are being linked with a swoop to sign White as potential cover for Virgil van Dijk.

The same article states that Liverpool FC submitted an enquiry in the summer but Liverpool FC did not pursue a deal to sign the 23-year-old from their Premier League rivals.

According to the same story, Leeds United made three attempts to sign White but Brighton refused to allow the promising English centre-half to leave the Amex Stadium.

The Sun go on to claim that Brighton wouldn’t stand in the way of White securing a move to a top six Premier League club in spite of his importance to the Seagulls.

The media outlet claim that Liverpool FC are interested in White but the defending Premier League champions would prefer to sign a centre-half with more experience in the January transfer window.

White has only made five appearances in the Premier League so far after he returned to Brighton from his season-long loan spell at Championship winners Leeds United.

The 23-year-old has spent spells on loan at Newport County, Peterborough United and Leeds before he finally made the breakthrough into the Brighton team.

Liverpool FC used Fabinho in a centre-half role for their 1-0 win against Dutch side Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Reds will host Sheffield United at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

