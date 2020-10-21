Liverpool FC keeping tabs on 23-year-old England defender – report

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC have been keeping tabs on Brighton defender Ben White over the past 12 months, according to a report in England.

Website Football Insider is reporting that the Reds are interested in the English defender following his excellent performances during his loan spell at Leeds United.

The same article states that Liverpool FC were “scouting him extensively” during the 2019-20 Championship campaign but the Premier League champions opted against a move to sign White this summer.

According to the same story, the Merseyside outfit are still interested in White as Liverpool FC look to replace Croatia international Dejan Lovren following his move to Zenit St Petersburg.

Football Insider reveal that a recruitment source has informed the website that Liverpool FC are looking at the Brighton defender as a potential recruit in January.

The report reveals that White has impressed in Liverpool FC tracking tools that monitor data to help the Merseyside outfit hone in on players to bring to the club.

Liverpool FC suffered a blow to their title hopes this season after the Merseyside outfit lost Virgil van Dijk to a long-term knee injury at the weekend.

The Netherlands international suffered an ACL injury following a clash with Jordan Pickford during Liverpool FC’s 2-2 draw with Everton at Goodison Park.

Van Dijk isn’t expected to return to the Liverpool FC team until next spring at the earliest following his serious knee injury.

Klopp’s side will make the trip to Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday before the Reds take on Sheffield United at Anfield on Saturday.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip