Liverpool FC could make surprise decision about centre-half signing – report

Virgil van Dijk (Photo: Nike)

Liverpool FC could decide against signing a new centre-half in the 2020 January transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Liverpool Echo is reporting that the defending Premier League champions are willing to be patient with their current options rather than rush out and sign a new centre-half in January.

The same article states that Liverpool FC have been linked with Schalke 04 defender Ozan Kabak and RB Leipzig centre-half Dayot Upamecano ahead of the next transfer window.

According to the same report, the Reds are bemused by the links to the Turkey international after speculation suggested this weekend that a bid could be imminent.

The Liverpool Echo go on to report that the Premier League title holders are prepared to see how Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Fabinho get on in the absence of Van Dijk.

The media outlet claim that Liverpool FC could adopt a long-term approach towards the next defender that arrives at the Merseyside outfit.

The local paper go on to write that Jurgen Klopp could be willing to wait until summer to sign a new centre-half rather than rushing out and signing a defender in January.

Fabinho made a mistake in Liverpool FC’s 2-1 win against Sheffield United at Anfield on Saturday night after the Brazilian defender conceded a first-half penalty.

However, the Brazilian has acquitted himself well in a centre-half role in the current campaign to suggest that Fabinho could fill Van Dijk’s form.

Liverpool FC will host FC Midtjylland in the Champions League on Tuesday night before the Reds take on West Ham United at Anfield on Saturday.

