Liverpool FC eye January bid for 28-year-old Bayern Munich defender – report

Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp (Photo: Darcy McKellar / LMA Handout)

Liverpool FC could profit from Bayern Munich’s breakdown in negotiations with David Alaba, according to a report in England.

Football Insider is reporting that Liverpool FC could make a swoop to sign the Austria international from Bayern Munich in the January transfer window.

The same article states that the Merseyside outfit are interested in the 28-year-old as Jurgen Klopp looks to sign much-needed reinforcements for his defence.

According to the same story, Alaba is considering a move away from the Allianz Arena in the January or summer transfer windows after Bayern Munich failed in the third round of negotiations.

Football Insider go on to report that the defending Premier League champions are interested in Alaba and the Reds have placed the Austrian defender on their transfer wish-list.

The report claims that Liverpool FC could look to use their good relationship with Bayern Munich after the Reds signed Thiago Alcantara in a summer deal.

Alaba has been a key part of the Bayern Munich team over the past 11 seasons, scoring 31 times in 393 games in all competitions.

The Austrian defender has won nine Bundesliga titles, six German Cups, the Champions League twice, the Uefa Super Cup and the Fifa Club World Cup during his 11-year stint.

Liverpool FC are set to be without Virgil van Dijk for the rest of the season after the Netherlands international suffered a serious knee problem.

Van Dijk sustained a season-ending injury in Liverpool FC’s 2-2 draw with Everton at Goodison Park earlier this month.

The Reds will host West Ham at Anfield on Saturday.

