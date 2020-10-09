Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC and Manchester United are ready to battle it out to sign RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano, according to a report in Germany.

Sport Bild, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Premier League duo are keeping tabs on the impressive France international despite the close of the 2020 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Upamecano’s £54m contract release clause expired this summer before the French defender opted to extend his stay until 2023.

According to the same story, the French centre-half’s new deal has a contract release clause, which is set to become active next summer, that Liverpool FC or Manchester United could activate for £36.5m.

The report claims that Liverpool FC and Manchester United are both keen to sign Upamecano when the clause becomes active at the end of the 2020-21 Bundesliga season.

The German media outlet add that the Premier League sides may need to initiate discussions with the 21-year-old in the near future to strengthen their position in the race to sign Upamecano.

Sport Bild don’t believe Manchester City will rival Liverpool FC and Manchester United after the Citizens signed Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake this summer.

Upamecano has scored three times in 116 games in all competitions over the past three-and-a-half seasons since the French defender’s move to RB Leipzig from Red Bull Salzburg in 2017.

The German side stand to make a significant profit if Upamecano does move next summer given that RB Leipzig paid just €10m for the central defender.

Neither Liverpool FC nor Manchester United signed a new centre-half in the 2020 summer transfer window.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip