Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are eyeing up a sensational swoop to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Don Balon, as quoted by TEAMtalk, is reporting that Liverpool FC are plotting an audacious bid to sign the highly-rated Norway international next summer.

The same article states that the Reds are prepared to activate the 20-year-old’s contract release clause due to concerns about Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino.

According to the report, the £75m contract release clause won’t become active until 2021 or 2022, which means Liverpool FC will have to wait before making a bid for Haaland.

Don Balon claim that Klopp is concerned by Firmino’s alarming drop in form after the Brazil international’s slow start to the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The media outlet reveal that the Liverpool FC boss believes that Haaland would provide more direct running and more of a physical presence up front in the Reds team.

Haaland scored 29 goals in 27 games in one season in the Austrian Bundesliga to secure a move to Borussia Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in the 2020 January transfer window.

The Norway centre-forward scored 13 times in 15 games in the second half of the 2019-20 Bundesliga season as well as netting twice in the Champions League.

Haaland has already netted four goals in three Bundesliga games this term to underline the Norwegian centre-forward’s prolific form for the German side.

Liverpool FC lost 7-2 to Aston Villa in their last Premier League game before the international break.

The Reds will take on Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

