Georginio Wijnaldum (Photo: The Sport Review)

Georginio Wijnaldum has insisted that FC Barcelona’s interest in the Liverpool FC midfielder wasn’t serious in the summer transfer window.

The Netherlands international was heavily linked with a move to the Spanish side after Ronald Koeman took over the reins of the La Liga giants in the summer.

Koeman was thought to be keen to bring his compatriot to FC Barcelona to reinforce their midfield following an embarrassing 7-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-finals.

Wijnaldum has 10 months left on his current Liverpool FC contract to raise questions about the Netherlands international’s long-term future at the defending Premier League champions.

The Dutch midfielder could still sign a contract extension to extend his stay at Liverpool FC or leave for nothing at the end of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Wijnaldum has now broken his silence on FC Barcelona’s interest following the close of the summer transfer window to provide Liverpool FC fans with some clarity.

“I don’t think [the FC Barcelona interest] was that serious, otherwise you would have read a bit more, or more would have happened,” Wijnaldum is quoted as saying by the Mirror.

“There was nothing concrete. I didn’t have to think about it.

“I will stay on [with Liverpool FC] it looks like now. My contract will run for another 10 months.

“It could still change, of course you never know that in football. So we’ll see.”

Liverpool FC signed Wijnaldum in a £24m deal from Newcastle United in the 2016 summer transfer window.

The Netherlands international has played a key role in Liverpool FC’s revival under Klopp.

The Dutch midfielder has scored 14 times in 145 games in the Premier League over the past four seasons.

Wijnaldum has won the Premier League title, the Champions League crown, the Fifa World Club Cup and the Community Shield during his spell at Liverpool FC.

Liverpool FC will make the trip to Everton for the Merseyside derby on Saturday 17 September.

