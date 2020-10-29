Liverpool FC, Man United to battle it out for 17-year-old Icelandic star – report

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC and Manchester United are chasing Icelandic teenager Isak Bergmann Johannesson following his impressive performances in Sweden, according to a report in Sweden.

Swedish outlet Expressen, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that Liverpool FC and Manchester United have been put on red alert following Johannesson’s rave reviews for his performances at IFK Norrkoping.

The same article states that Liverpool FC sent their scout Mads Jorgensen to watch the son of former Aston Villa midfielder Joey Gudjonsson perform in a 2-2 draw with AIK on Monday.

According to the same story, the Reds are facing competition for the 17-year-old’s signature from their bitter Premier League rivals Manchester United and Serie A giants Juventus.

The report goes on to add that Liverpool FC are one of potentially 10 clubs that are interested in the IFK Norrkoping prospect following Johannesson’s good performances in the Swedish top flight.

Johannesson has scored four times in 27 games in the Allsvenskan League this season to help his club push for the top-flight crown.

The teenager is a regular in the Iceland youth set-up following a return of 11 goals in 23 games for the country’s junior sides.

Liverpool FC signed Olympiacos defender Konstantinos Tsimikas, Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara and Wolves forward Diogo Jota in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The Reds were 2-1 winners against Sheffield United at Anfield last weekend to move into second position in the Premier League table.

Liverpool FC were then 2-0 winners against FC Midtjylland at Anfield in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Merseyside outfit will host West Ham on Saturday.

