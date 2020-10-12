Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are looking at Stoke City shot-stopper Jack Butland as a potential signing to end their headache in the goalkeeper department, according to a report in England.

The Sunday Mirror is reporting that the Premier League champions are looking to sign a new back-up goalkeeper following Adrian’s horror show in their 7-2 loss to Aston Villa in their last top-flight game before the international break.

The same article states that the Reds are eager to improve their options between the sticks given that first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker is set to be sidelined for at least another four weeks following a training ground injury.

According to the same story, Butland is eager to secure a move to rekindle his ailing career after the shot-stopper’s alarming loss of form at Stoke despite being considered one of the league’s most promising goalkeepers at one point.

The Sunday Mirror is reporting that the England goalkeeper is set to become a free agent at the end of the season and Stoke haven’t shown an intent to negotiate a new deal with Butland.

The media outlet claim that Liverpool FC have held negotiations with Stoke about the possibility of signing Butland before the domestic transfer window shuts on Friday.

The report suggests that Butland could even make his debut against Everton in next weekend’s Merseyside derby if a deal goes through this week.

Butland started his career at Birmingham City before he moved to Stoke in a £4m deal as a 19-year-old.

The goalkeeper has made 169 appearances for the Potters.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip