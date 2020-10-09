Jurgen Klopp told Liverpool FC should sign 27-year-old goalkeeper

Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp (Photo: Darcy McKellar / LMA Handout)

Liverpool FC should try to sign Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland as a replacement for Adrian, according to former England number one Paul Robinson.

The Reds made the trip to Villa Park on Sunday night without their number one goalkeeper Alisson Becker after he picked up an unfortunate injury during training.

The Premier League champions suffered a 7-2 loss to Aston Villa to raise questions about Jurgen Klopp’s number two goalkeeper Adrian after his poor performance.

Adrian made a mistake for Ollie Watkins’ opening goal before the Liverpool FC defence crumbled as the Spanish shot-stopper continued to spread uncertainty throughout the side.

The former West Ham goalkeeper has struggled to perform when asked to deputise for Alisson over the past season since his free transfer to Liverpool FC from West Ham.

Alisson is set to be sidelined for up to six weeks, which isn’t ideal for the defending Premier League champions given that their next Premier League game is against Everton.

Former England international Robinson believes that Liverpool FC should consider a swoop to sign Butland from Stoke City given the Reds can sign players from the Championship until 16 October.

“If Alisson is going to be out for that length of time Liverpool are going to have to look at it,” Robinson told Football Insider, as quoted by Metro.

“While the domestic window is still open we may see Liverpool do some business. There is a lot of good goalkeepers that are not playing football right now.

“I can see Liverpool signing the likes of Jack Butland on a short-term deal. They need somebody like that.

“A player that has the experience of handling big games. Somebody of that ilk.”

Butland has made 169 appearances in all competitions for Stoke City over the past seven seasons at the Britannia Stadium.

The England international played in the Premier League for five seasons before Stoke’s demotion to the Championship in 2018.

Liverpool FC beat Leeds United, Arsenal and Chelsea FC in their opening three Premier League games before a 7-2 loss to Aston Villa.

The Reds will make the trip to Everton on Saturday 17 October.

