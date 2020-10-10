John Barnes sends transfer advice to Liverpool FC about Jadon Sancho

John Barnes doesn't believe Liverpool FC should sign Jadon Sancho

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Saturday 10 October 2020, 08:00 UK
John Barnes
John Barnes (Photo: Bonus Code Bets)

John Barnes doesn’t believe Liverpool FC should sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

The defending Premier League champions have been linked with a swoop to sign the England international from Jurgen Klopp’s former club Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Sancho was heavily linked with a switch to Manchester United in the 2020 summer transfer window but the Red Devils refused to meet Dortmund’s £108m asking price.

The 20-time English champions ended up missing out on Sancho to open up the possibility of the former Manchester City forward moving to a different club in the future.

Reports last week suggested that Liverpool FC could look to beat Manchester United to the signing of Sancho in the 2021 summer transfer window.

However, former Liverpool FC captain Barnes doesn’t believe the Reds will be willing to spend £100m on a player given that the defending champions already have Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

“I can’t see Jadon Sancho getting in ahead of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah or Roberto Firmino, so for him to come he would have to fight for a place and not necessarily be in the team,” Barnes told BonusCodeBets.

“I don’t think anyone from the front three will be replaced and seeing as they’ve just signed Diogo Jota and they have Origi and Shaqiri, it dosen’t make sense to get Sancho.

“I’d be very surprised if they get him. It’s good to get great players, but are Liverpool going to spend £100m on one player, I doubt it very much.

“I don’t think that’s one that will happen.”

Liverpool FC signed Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara, Wolves winger Diogo Jota, Olympaicos left-back Konstantinos Tsimikas and Brazilian goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The Reds won the Premier League title with seven games to spare last term.

Liverpool FC suffered a 7-2 loss to Aston Villa at Villa Park last weekend after Ollie Watkins scored a hat-trick to help the Birmingham side secure a famous win.

The Reds will look to get back to winning ways when the Premier League title holders make the trip to Goodison Park to take on Everton in the Merseyside derby next Saturday.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Related Articles

Home »
French Open 2020
Rafael Nadal
French Open 2020: Rampant Rafael Nadal into 13th Paris final, to face Djokovic for 56th time
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta wants two new Arsenal signings in January – report
Jurgen Klopp
Jason Cundy predicts where Liverpool FC and Tottenham will finish
Reece James
‘He’s a huge talent’: Cesar Azpilicueta raves about Chelsea FC youngster
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
‘I’m really pleased’: Kevin Campbell rates new Arsenal signing
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
‘A great player’: Nemanja Matic gives verdict on new Man United signing
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Man United striker Edinson Cavani (Photo: Edinson Cavani / Instagram)
Dwight Yorke gives verdict on new Man United signing Edinson Cavani
Jurgen Klopp
‘Really decent’: Phil Thompson rates Liverpool FC’s summer transfer moves
Reece James
‘He’s a huge talent’: Cesar Azpilicueta raves about Chelsea FC youngster
ScoopDragon Football News Network