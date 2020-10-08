Liverpool FC more likely than Man United to sign Jadon Sancho – report

Jadon Sancho (Photo: Nike Football)

Liverpool FC and Bayern Munich have overtaken Manchester United in the race to potentially sign Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho next summer, according to a report in England.

The Independent, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Manchester United failed to sign Sancho this summer after the Red Devils refused to meet Borussia Dortmund’s asking price.

The same article states that Sancho are ready to re-assess their options ahead of the 2021 summer transfer window when the Dortmund forward could leave the Bundesliga outfit.

According to the same story, Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and Premier League title holders Liverpool FC look more likely to sign Sancho than Manchester United.

The report goes on to add that Sancho was unlikely to force through a move to Manchester United this summer given the England international didn’t want to destroy his relationship with Dortmund.

The Independent claims that Sancho has spoken to Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp in the past and the England international is an admirer of the German head coach.

The media outlet writes that Liverpool FC weren’t in the race to sign Sancho this summer because of their unwillingness to spend big on one player this summer, but the Reds could look to land a marquee signing next summer.

Liverpool FC suffered a 7-2 loss to Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday as they suffered their first defeat of the Premier League season in an embarrassing circumstances.

The Reds will make the trip to Everton in their next Premier League game on Saturday 17 October.

