Jurgen Klopp replies to Jamie Carragher’s Liverpool FC transfer demand

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp has responded to Jamie Carragher’s suggestion that Liverpool FC should already be working on a deal to sign a new centre-half.

The defending Premier League champions have endured a challenging week after Virgil van Dijk suffered a serious knee injury in Liverpool FC’s 2-2 draw with Everton in the Merseyside derby at the weekend.

Van Dijk was forced off the pitch following Jordan Pickford’s reckless challenge in the early stages of the first half to force Klopp to go with Joel Matip and Joe Gomez at the back.

The Netherlands international was ruled out for up to eight months after a scan on Sunday confirmed that Van Dijk had suffered serious damage to his knee.

Carragher urged Liverpool FC to start to put plans in place to sign a new centre-half when the Janaury transfer window opens if the Reds want to challenge for the Premier League title this term.

The Sky Sports pundit suggested that the Reds should have a deal completed for RB Leipzig centre-half Dayot Upamecano before 1 January so the France international can move to Liverpool FC at the earliest available opportunity.

However, Klopp hit back at Carragher for suggesting Liverpool FC made a transfer blunder by failing to sign a new centre-half in the 2020 summer transfer window.

“Is anybody interested in the game tomorrow or do we do [this] the whole night?” Klopp told his pre-match media conference on Tuesday.

“Yes, we went into the season with three centre-halves with Fabinho as cover, plus young kids as cover. That’s usually quite a good number.

“As a football club it’s difficult to have four world-class centre-halves.

“On the one side, immediately, it’s pretty expensive, on the other side one of them doesn’t play for a long, long time and that’s pretty difficult because it’s not a position you rotate too much. So it’s a tricky one.

“If anybody wants to tell us now we made a mistake in the transfer window… I think Jamie Carragher or whatever mentioned already something like this.

“There are a few reasons why they don’t do this job [being a manager] but they do the other job [being a pundit].

“But you cannot have the solution always before you have the problem. Yes, it’s not perfect, for sure not, and Joel Matip is not here as well so that’s not perfect.

“But that’s our situation and we need to deal with it. We will see how we react. We are still a little bit sensitive with the situation, which you are obviously not.

“That’s exactly the situation why we are in this moment in a completely different mood to you. The first question people ask is, ‘What are you doing now in the transfer market?’ We know since yesterday that our vice-captain and the best centre-half in the world is not playing for us for a long time.

“We will see how long and now we work on solutions for now, and from a specific moment on we will try to find solutions for the future but I have no idea how they will look in this moment, sorry.”

Liverpool FC signed Olympiakos defender Kostas Tsimikas, Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara and Wolves forward Diogo Jota in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The Merseyside outfit will host Sheffield United in their next Premier League game at Anfield on Saturday.

