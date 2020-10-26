Liverpool FC start talks to sign Schalke defender Ozan Kabak - report

Liverpool FC open talks with Schalke about signing Ozan Kabak, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 26 October 2020, 07:00 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC have opened discussions with Schalke 04 about signing the highly-rated Ozan Kabak, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Liverpool FC are looking at the 20-year-old as a potential signing in the 2021 January transfer window to provide cover for Virgil van Dijk.

The same article states that the Reds boss is looking to sign a centre-half to fill the void left by Van Dijk after the Dutch defender sustained a season-ending knee injury.

According to the same story, Klopp is a big fan of the Schalke defender and the defending Premier League champions have earmarked the former Galatasaray youth product as a potential signing.

According to the same report, the Bundesliga side will be looking to secure a transfer fee in the region of £40m for the Turkey international in the next transfer window.

However, the Daily Mirror reckon that Schalke 04 will drop their asking price tom £30m given the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The media outlet claim that Liverpool FC will make an initial bid of £20m for Kabak in the hope of negotiating a favourable package to sign Kabak.

Kabak made 18 appearances in two seasons for Galatasaray before Stuttgart signed the Turkish defender in 2018.

A year later, Schalke signed Kabak in a £13m deal after the Bundesliga side activated his contract release clause.

Kabak has scored three times in 30 games in all competitions over the past two seasons.

Liverpool FC were 2-1 winners against Sheffield United at Anfield on Saturday night as Klopp played Fabinho and Joe Gomez at centre-half.

