Liverpool FC could sell Rhian Brewster to Sheffield United in a £23m deal before transfer deadline day on Monday, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that Sheffield United are interested in a swoop to sign the England Under-21 international in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The same article states that the Blades are ready to offer £18m up front as well as a further £5m in adds-ons for the 20-year-old centre-forward.

According to the same story, Brewster is set to hold discussions with Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder about a contract.

The Sun goes on to report that Sheffield United have been chasing the promising Liverpool FC striker for the past two months.

The media outlet reveal that Brewster has held talks with Klopp and the 20-year-old knows that he’ll need to leave Liverpool FC to secure regular first-team football.

The report claims that Crystal Palace and Aston Villa have also shown an interest in Brewster this summer but the Liverpool FC forward looks likely to head to Sheffield United.

Brewster has only made four first-team appearances for the Premier League champions over the past few seasons.

The 20-year-old scored 11 times in 22 games during a season-long loan at Swansea City in the Championship last term.

Liverpool FC were 3-1 winners against Arsenal in the Premier League on Monday night to maintain their 100 per cent start to the season.

The Reds will make the trip to Aston Villa in their next top-flight fixture on Sunday night.

