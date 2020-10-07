Harry Redknapp claims Liverpool FC should have signed forgotten Man United star

Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp (Photo: BT Sport)

Harry Redknapp has questioned why Liverpool FC didn’t consider a bid for Manchester United’s third-choice goalkeeper Sergio Romero to provide cover for Alisson Becker.

The Brazil international missed Liverpool FC’s trip to Aston Villa on Sunday evening after Alisson suffered an injury following a challenge with a team-mate in training ahead of the Premier League clash.

Liverpool FC number two Adrian started their clash at Villa Park and the Spanish goalkeeper conceded seven goals as the defending Premier League champions lost 7-2 to Aston Villa.

Adrian was at fault for Aston Villa’s first goal to set the tone for the rest of the Premier League clash and raise questions about the Spaniard’s ability to provide cover for Alisson.

The Merseyside outfit were linked with a potential bid to sign Spurs goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga to provide effective back up to the Brazil international.

Romero has fallen further down the pecking order this summer after Manchester United welcomed Dean Henderson back into the fray from his loan at Sheffield United.

Former Spurs boss Redknapp believes Liverpool FC should have completed a last-ditch swoop to sign Romero from Manchester United on transfer deadline day.

“You would have thought he might have gone to Liverpool,” Redknapp told Sky Sports, as quoted by Metro.

“Liverpool need a goalkeeper. They need a goalkeeper more than Everton (who were also linked with the Manchester United goalkeeper).

“If Alisson is out for a while, it could be vital for Liverpool. They’re going to need to make sure they have good back-up because it sounds like he could be out for a long time.”

Liverpool FC were famous for their defensive issues before Vigil van Dijk and Alisson arrived in respective deals from Southampton and AS Roma in 2018.

The Brazilian shot-stopper replaced Loris Karius in the Reds goal after the German produced a woeful performance in Liverpool FC’s 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League final in 2018.

Liverpool FC will make the trip to Everton in their next Premier League on Saturday 17 October.

